Man found and arrested after he allegedly exposed himself, masturbated in public park

Longueuil police (SPAL) on Montreal's South Shore arrested a man suspected of committing lewd sexual acts and exposing himself to people in a public park.

"The suspect would have tried to attract the attention of victims on several occasions while masturbating or showing his genitals in the vicinity of the Parc de la Cité in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil," the SPAL said in a news release.

The SPAL sent photos of the man out on Tuesday afternoon and said he was arrested later in the day.

He will be met by investigators and questioned.