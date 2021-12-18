iHeartRadio
Provincial police probe fatal house fire in western Quebec

FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Quebec provincial police are probing a house fire in a western Quebec community that left a man dead.

Provincial police say a 911 call about 1 a.m. altered emergency services to a fire in a home in Boileau, in the Outaouais region, earlier today.

A police spokeswoman says firefighters found the man's body after the fire was brought under control and his death was confirmed.

The residence burned to the ground and is considered a total loss.

Police have opened an investigation, as the cause of the fire and the man's death are unknown.

Crime scene technicians and major crimes detectives were combing the scene today to determine what caused the fire.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 18, 2021.

