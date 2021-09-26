Man found dead after shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough

A man was found dead with bullet wounds Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Police say the 33-year-old man was found dead shortly after 12 p.m. on the ground near a vehicle on 7th Street near Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard.

It is the second shooting death this weekend, and Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed the killing is the 23rd homicde of 2021.

A 911 call alerted police to a suspicious vehicle in the area, and when officers arrived they discovered the man dead on the ground.

It is not known how long the man had been dead before police arrived.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was driven to LaSalle hospital with gunshoot wounds. He later died of his injuries.

Police are looking for suspects in both shootings.