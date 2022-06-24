iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man found dead in Sherbrooke parking lot fell from cliff, police conclude

A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke)

The man whose body was found on June 18 in a parking lot near a Sherbrooke gas station succumbed to an accidental fall from the top of a cliff, police and a coroner have concluded.

There's no criminal element to the death, they said.

Sherbrooke police carried out an investigation into the death in conjuction with the coroner's office, after initially considering the 30-year-old's death to be suspicious. 

That day, the police were called around 8:40 a.m. after a passerby saw the man lying on the ground in the parking lot on Dunant Street.

Resuscitation maneuvers were made, but to no effect. The man's death was pronounced on the spot.

Police found that the body was injured.

Police reported on Friday that the investigation involved numerous witnesses and experts and required several medical analyses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 24, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*