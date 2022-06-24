Man found dead in Sherbrooke parking lot fell from cliff, police conclude

The man whose body was found on June 18 in a parking lot near a Sherbrooke gas station succumbed to an accidental fall from the top of a cliff, police and a coroner have concluded.

There's no criminal element to the death, they said.

Sherbrooke police carried out an investigation into the death in conjuction with the coroner's office, after initially considering the 30-year-old's death to be suspicious.

That day, the police were called around 8:40 a.m. after a passerby saw the man lying on the ground in the parking lot on Dunant Street.

Resuscitation maneuvers were made, but to no effect. The man's death was pronounced on the spot.

Police found that the body was injured.

Police reported on Friday that the investigation involved numerous witnesses and experts and required several medical analyses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 24, 2022.