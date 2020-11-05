iHeartRadio
Man found dead inside vehicle submerged in St. Lawrence River, police investigating

Longueuil police are trying to determine how and why a vehicle wound up in the St. Lawrence River with a lifeless male inside. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after a vehicle was pulled from the St. Lawrence River Thursday morning with the body of a man found behind the wheel.

SPAL spokesperson Ghyslain Vallières said that a citizen called police around 4:20 a.m. when they observed a vehicle submerged in the river.

Police arrived along with rescue crews and pulled the car out of the river.

A deceased man was in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

"We're trying to identify the person and the next thing will be to tell the family," said Vallieres. "We don't know what happened."

The vehicle appeared to go into the river near the end of Taschereau Blvd.

