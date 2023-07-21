iHeartRadio
Man found dead Thursday on highway in South Shore Saint-Constant


A man who may have fallen from an overpass before being struck by a car was found dead late Thursday evening on Highway 730 in Saint-Constant, Montérégie. The Sûreté du Québec reports that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10:15 pm. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec provincial poloice said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10:15 pm.

Police suspect that the driver left the scene after the impact, so officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ)'s Major Crime Investigation Division are asking for the public's help in locating them.

In addition, anyone who witnessed the collision on the eastbound span of Highway 730 is asked to contact the police.

The car that hit the victim is believed to be a Honda.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 21, 2023.

