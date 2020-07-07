iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man found dead Tuesday in downtown Montreal establishment

image.jpg

A man in his 40s was found dead at a downtown Montreal establishment early Tuesday morning.

Sharing very few details, the Service de police de la ville de Montreal (SPVM) called the death suspicious and said it took place in an entertainment establishment. 

A 911 call around 1:10 a.m. about an unconscious person led officers to a building on Ste-Catherine St. near the Montcalm St. intersection, where they confirmed the man’s death. 

An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the cause of death -- in the meantime, investigators from the SPVM will examine the scene where the body was found. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error