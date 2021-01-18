Man freezes to death steps from Montreal shelter after public health makes beds off-limits

A man froze to death overnight on Saturday just steps from the downtown Montreal shelter where he’d been keeping warm.

Now that shelter’s staff is speaking out against Quebec’s current regime of public health rules, which had forced them to kick the man out at night even when there were beds available -- and which Montreal's mayor says the city had already been trying to tweak in order to reopen the shelter at night.

The man was Innu, said the director of the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, Nakuset. She first said on Twitter on Monday that he was Inuk.

His full name hasn’t been provided, though staff at the Open Door shelter, where the man was a regular, said his first name was Raphael.

He had a meal and a shower at the Parc Ave. shelter on Saturday night, said Heather Brunet of the Open Door, but he died later that night.

“Raphael, because he was under the influence, fell asleep in a porta-potty just a minute away from the shelter,” Brunet told CTV News on Sunday.

“He froze to death in the porta-potty... when he could have been here, but instead, because of these [public health] regulations, we weren’t allowed to have clients here overnight.”

An Inuk man froze to death over the weekend near the Open Door. Not enough shelter space.

Governments, please send in the army. How many Indigenous people have to die before you do something?

The Open Door, on Parc Ave., used to allow people inside all night, but not to sleep. In the pandemic, however, it equipped its shelter with Plexiglass barriers and 65 beds to allow people to sleep relatively safely.

But Montreal Public Health nixed that idea recently as the outbreaks there and at other shelters grew. They told the Open Door that clients couldn’t be on the premises at all after 9:30 p.m.

Finding beds for homeless Montrealers has gotten even more pressing in the last two weeks with the introduction of an 8 p.m. nightly curfew across the province, lasting until Feb. 8.

The city has said there are enough beds in total for the homeless. In recent months Montreal health authorities have created hundreds of new shelter beds in response to the pandemic, including two hotels converted to temporary shelters.

Whether people are actually getting to those new spaces each night is a different question. Some of the city's longstanding smaller shelters, with clientele who have been returning for many years, outfitted their spaces to accommodate people overnight in a way they hadn't previously, as the Open Door did.

But some in this smaller group were then were closed entirely or overnight when they were deemed not safe enough by COVID-19 standards. It's unclear if their clientele are making use of the new beds elsewhere.

Montreal police confirmed that the Quebec coroner is investigating the man's death and wouldn't answer any further questions about it.

CITY WAS TRYING TO REOPEN SHELTER OVERNIGHT: MAYOR

Brunet said the man's death was avoidable. Front-line workers at the shelter say they are trained to respond to health crises and are asking public health to let them stay open overnight.

Montreal Public Health hasn't yet responded to a request for comment on whether they're considering reversing that policy, or whether they've made any special efforts to safely transport day shelter clients to the night shelters at closing time.

But Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement that the city was already looking at reopening the "warming station" of the Open Door overnight -- even if it didn't happen in time to prevent this death.

"I am terribly saddened by this death and I offer my sincere condolences to his loved ones and to his entire community. Each death in these circumstances is one death too many," Plante said.

The city does want to make sure people can be inside the shelter at night and had already been in talks to do so, she said.

Two of the city's commissioners "have been in communication with our partners for several days to allow the reopening of the warming station to ensure a safe place for people roaming the Milton-Parc sector at night," she said.

Her statement didn't make clear whether the city wanted to reopen the beds or just to make the shelter accessible overnight.

The city would welcome the local health authority, the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Ile-de-Montréal, "moving in this direction," she added, saying the city offers its "full collaboration... to reopen the warming station as quickly as possible and in compliance with health measures."

Plante also said that "this tragic event reaffirms the urgency of providing vulnerable people with resources adapted to various needs that have been exacerbated by the health crisis."

HOMELESS MONTREALERS BEING VACCINATED

Montreal authorities announced last week that they would begin vaccinating 2,000 homeless people in the city, moving them up on the prioritization list. Those shots were scheduled to begin late last week and carry on through this week.

On Monday, they confirmed that a few dozen people received their first doses, while on Tuesday morning, up to 200 more will get their shots.

In order to line up recipients, shelter staff are asking people staying at one of the major hotel-shelters, near Place Emilie-Gamelin, just east of downtown, whether they want the shot.

Those who agree are given tickets that must be presented at the vaccination time in order to get the shot.

This is a developing story that will be updated.