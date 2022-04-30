iHeartRadio
Man hit by train and dies after interaction with police for public intoxication, watchdog investigating

image.jpg

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was run over by a train shortly after he was stopped by Montreal police.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says a call was placed to emergency services around 11:40 p.m. on Friday reporting that a individual had been struck by a train.

The agency says the victim was a 27-year-old man who had been stopped by police officers in Montreal's West Island for public drunkenness around 20 minutes earlier.

It says information provided to investigators suggests he spoke with police for several minutes before leaving.

Montreal police said on Friday that they have opened an internal investigation into a separate incident in which a police officer was seen shoving a Black man who fell and hit his head on a concrete block.

The investigation comes after a video of the incident was shared on social media.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Apirl 30, 2022. 

