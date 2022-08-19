Man in 40s killed in car crash on South Shore of Montreal

A man in his 40s died in hospital after a collision in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, an off-island suburb of Montreal.

The fatal crash took place around 6 a.m. Friday on Sir Wilfrid Laurier Blvd., according to the Longueuil police (SPAL).

MISE À JOUR

Réouverture complète à la libre circulation

La victime, un homme dans la quarantaine, a malheureusement succombé à ses blessures. pic.twitter.com/sdr63Z5f9I

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The SPAL says the boulevard is now fully reopened after "traffic obstruction" this morning.