Man in 40s killed in car crash on South Shore of Montreal

Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)

A man in his 40s died in hospital after a collision in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, an off-island suburb of Montreal.

The fatal crash took place around 6 a.m. Friday on Sir Wilfrid Laurier Blvd., according to the Longueuil police (SPAL).

MISE À JOUR
Réouverture complète à la libre circulation
La victime, un homme dans la quarantaine, a malheureusement succombé à ses blessures. pic.twitter.com/sdr63Z5f9I

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) August 19, 2022

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The SPAL says the boulevard is now fully reopened after "traffic obstruction" this morning.

