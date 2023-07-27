Man in crisis dies after police operation outside Quebec City hospital

The man who was injured during a police operation outside a Quebec City hospital on Thursday morning finally succumbed to his injuries.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), which launched an investigation into the incident, confirmed the man's death early Thursday evening. Six investigators and a BEI supervisor will attempt to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the event.

A 911 call at around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday led to police intervention with an man in crisis in front of Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus, in Quebec City's La Cité-Limoilou borough.

According to Marie-Pier Rivard, spokeswoman for the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ), the man was "talking out of turn" and "behaving in a threatening manner towards other hospital users and passersby on the public highway."

“The police located him. He continued to make the same rambling remarks and behaved in a threatening manner. What's more, he was armed with a knife," she added.

Various media outlets are reporting that gunshots were heard, suggesting that police opened fire, which the SPVQ would not confirm on Thursday afternoon due to the ongoing investigation.

“With this weapon, he behaved in a threatening manner, so our police officers had to take action and neutralize him," said Rivard.

The man, whose age was not specified, was taken to Enfant-Jésus Hospital for treatment.

A security perimeter had been set up in the area, but the hospital was still accessible to patients and staff.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 27, 2023