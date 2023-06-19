iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man in critical condition, 2 women injured in assault in Villeray, 1 arrested


Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed and two women were injured on June 19, 2023 in the Villeray neighbourhood. (Amanda Kline/CTV News)

A man is in critical condition, and two women were injured in an armed assault in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

Police (SPVM) report that multiple 911 calls around 9:40 a.m. reported an assault taking place in the garage of an apartment building on St. Andre Street near Jean-Talon Street East.

Police arrived to find three victims and one suspect on the scene, including a 51-year-old man who was stabbed in the upper body.

"His injuries are serious," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. "He was transported to the hospital, and his state is critical."

Two women in their 40s were also injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Both of them were injured by physical force," said Dubuc.

A man in his 30s was arrested on the scene and transported to a detention centre where he will be interviewed by investigators.

Dubuc said officers discovered that multiple suspects allegedly assaulted the victim.

"The reason for the assault is not known for the moment," she said.

Other suspects fled the scene on foot, police say.

Investigators are in the area and roads surrounding the crime scene have been closed. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*