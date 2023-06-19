Man in critical condition, 2 women injured in assault in Villeray, 1 arrested

A man is in critical condition, and two women were injured in an armed assault in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

Police (SPVM) report that multiple 911 calls around 9:40 a.m. reported an assault taking place in the garage of an apartment building on St. Andre Street near Jean-Talon Street East.

Police arrived to find three victims and one suspect on the scene, including a 51-year-old man who was stabbed in the upper body.

"His injuries are serious," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc. "He was transported to the hospital, and his state is critical."

Two women in their 40s were also injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Both of them were injured by physical force," said Dubuc.

A man in his 30s was arrested on the scene and transported to a detention centre where he will be interviewed by investigators.

Dubuc said officers discovered that multiple suspects allegedly assaulted the victim.

"The reason for the assault is not known for the moment," she said.

Other suspects fled the scene on foot, police say.

Investigators are in the area and roads surrounding the crime scene have been closed.