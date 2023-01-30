Man in critical condition after assault during suspected drug deal in Montreal North

A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after he was assaulted during a conflict over a suspected drug deal on a residential street in Montreal North Monday evening.

Police say they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. about a fight between two men on a sidewalk near the intersection of de Charny Street and Laurier Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who was half-conscious and intoxicated, according to a police spokesperson.

The man was sent to hospital in critical condition with an upper-body injury, but police say his condition is stable.

A 23-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene and is expected to be questioned by investigators.

According to preliminary information from witnesses, the suspect attacked the victim during a conflict about drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.