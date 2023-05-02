iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man in critical condition after attempted murder in Saint-Michel: police


Montreal police respond to a report of a stabbing on Villeray Street on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

One man has been arrested and another is in critical condition after what Montreal police described as an attempted murder in Saint-Michel early Tuesday night.

Police said they received a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. reporting a possible stabbing near the intersection of Villeray Street and Pie-IX Boulevard in Saint-Michel.

Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man with wounds to his upper body possibly from "a sharp object," a police spokesperson said. Police said it's possible the conflict involving one or more suspects started in an apartment on Villeray near 22nd Avenue.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries. 

A 42-year-old man was arrested near the scene of the incident and will be questioned by investigators, according to police. 

A perimeter was set up Tuesday evening as police continued their investigation.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*