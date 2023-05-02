Man in critical condition after attempted murder in Saint-Michel: police

One man has been arrested and another is in critical condition after what Montreal police described as an attempted murder in Saint-Michel early Tuesday night.

Police said they received a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. reporting a possible stabbing near the intersection of Villeray Street and Pie-IX Boulevard in Saint-Michel.

Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man with wounds to his upper body possibly from "a sharp object," a police spokesperson said. Police said it's possible the conflict involving one or more suspects started in an apartment on Villeray near 22nd Avenue.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

A 42-year-old man was arrested near the scene of the incident and will be questioned by investigators, according to police.

A perimeter was set up Tuesday evening as police continued their investigation.