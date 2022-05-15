Man in critical condition after being hit and dragged by a tanker truck in Montreal

A man in his 30s is in critical condition in a Montreal hospital after being hit by a tanker truck and dragged for several metres.

Montreal police (SPVM) say a 911 call around noon reported a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on Maisonneuve Blvd. and De Lorimer Ave. in the South Central borough of the city.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the truck driver was treated for nervous shock.

Collision experts will try to reconstruct the accident to determine what led to the accident.

"There are no witnesses at this time," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to contact them.

The streets in the area have been closed, including the exit off the Jacques-Cartier Bridge towards De Lorimer Ave. in Montreal.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area on Maisonneuve and Ste. Catherine St. East between De Lorimer and Parthenais St.