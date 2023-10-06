iHeartRadio
Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Montreal


A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The collision occurred at 1.50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of de l'Acadie Boulevard and Sauvé Street.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they quickly began CPR," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM). "The victim was transported to hospital in a critical state, and we fear for his life."

She adds the driver of the vehicle, also a man in his 30s, was treated for shock.

A security perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators and collision technicians to analyze the scene.

Sauvé Street remains closed between Birnam and de Port-Royal streets, while de l'Acadie Boulevard is closed between de Port-Royal and Arthur-Lismer streets. 

