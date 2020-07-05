iHeartRadio
Man in critical condition after crashing his motorbike into a truck in Montreal

image.jpg

A man in his 50s is in critical condition following an accident between a motorcycle and a truck Sunday afternoon on Sherbrooke St., in Montreal.

According to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the collision occurred around 1:45 p.m.

The man was driving a three-wheeled motorcycle and was traveling eastbound on Sherbrooke St. when he collided with a truck stopped on the side of the road.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Collision investigation experts were dispatched to the scene to try to understand the circumstances leading to the impact.

The victim was rushed to hospital and his condition is considered serious.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2020.

