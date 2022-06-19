iHeartRadio
Man in critical condition after fight in Montreal, another man arrested

Police car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A man is in critical condition after a fight in an apartment in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that around 6 a.m., a 911 call alerted officers to an altercation between two men at an apartment on Sussex St. near Tupper St.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with serious upper-body injuries.

"He was brought to the hospital in critical condition," said spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin

A 54-year-old man was arrested on the scene and brought to a detention centre to meet with investigators.

Allaire-Morin said the two men knew each other but could not confirm if they were related.

The investigation is continuing, and charges may be pending. 

