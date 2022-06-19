Man in critical condition after fight in Montreal, another man arrested
A man is in critical condition after a fight in an apartment in Montreal.
Montreal police (SPVM) reported that around 6 a.m., a 911 call alerted officers to an altercation between two men at an apartment on Sussex St. near Tupper St.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with serious upper-body injuries.
"He was brought to the hospital in critical condition," said spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin
A 54-year-old man was arrested on the scene and brought to a detention centre to meet with investigators.
Allaire-Morin said the two men knew each other but could not confirm if they were related.
The investigation is continuing, and charges may be pending.