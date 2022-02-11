Man in critical condition after suspected arson in Cote-des-Neiges; woman, 43, arrested

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested over a major fire on Queen Mary St. in Montreal on Thursday that left three people burned, one seriously enough to be in critical condition.

The fire started on the third floor of a four-storey building at around 12:30 p.m., Montreal Fire Chief Patrick Fournel told CTV News.

The building is a rooming house at 4972 Queen Mary, near Lemieux, with multiple rooms and 26 total units, he said.

The basement, first and second floor, however, were all occupied by stores and restaurants.

Ninety firefighters responded and the blaze was under control by 2 p.m., he said.

However, in the meantime three people were burned, including one with second- and third-degree burns to 80 per cent of his or her body, according to Fournel.

A Montreal police spokesperson later confirmed that a 33-year-old is still in hospital with his burns, in critical but stable condition.

Another person, a 56-year-old man, had burns and smoke inhalation, though it wasn't clear how serious the burns were. He's now out of danger, said Montreal police's Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A third person had minor burns and didn't want to be checked by paramedics, so the extent of the injuries were unclear.

Police are considering it a case of arson and arrested a 43-year-old woman not far from the scene.

Brabant said police still can't say if she lived in the building, but some witnesses said she was seen leaving the scene of the fire, so police arrested her and will question her.

There was major damage on the third and fourth floors of the building, with three families displaced and brought to temporary lodgings with help from the Red Cross.

The fire department suspected that the fire may be criminal in nature, he said, and transferred the file to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and there's a perimeter around the scene.

--With files from CTV's Amy Luft