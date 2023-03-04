iHeartRadio
Man in his 20s seriously injured after possible armed assault in Montreal North


A man was found seriously injured in Montreal North Friday night after an assault, possibly a stabbing. 

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said they received a call around 9:20 p.m. for an armed assault on des Laurentides Avenue, near Sabrevois Street.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 20s with injuries to his upper body, possibly from a sharp object.

The victim suffered significant injuries and was transported to hospital, police said, adding that they are waiting for an update on his condition.

At least two suspects fled in an unknown direction before police arrived, according to the SPVM. An investigation is underway to shed light on this event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 4, 2023.  

