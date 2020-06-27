iHeartRadio
Man in his 20s shot in an SUV in Hampstead in broad daylight

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man in his 20s is in a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in an SUV in Hampstead, a Montreal suburb.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a Hampstead public safety agent on patrol called 911 after witnessing a man being shot at the corner of Netherwood Crescent and Fallbrook Rd., Montreal police said.

“The three guys were in the same SUV,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle. “The two suspects were in the back seat, and they shot the guy in the front seat. The SUV was parked at the intersection.”

The vehicle was not moving, and the two suspects ran toward towards Fleet Rd. in Hampstead, Boiselle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body that are serious but not critical.

Crime scene investigators are currently in the area analyzing the scene, speaking to witnesses and searching for the suspects. 

