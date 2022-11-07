iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man in his 30s dies after stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown


A man in his thirties is in critical condition following a stabbing in downtown Montreal on Nov. 6, 2022. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

A man in his thirties has died following a stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown Sunday night, in the Ville-Marie borough. 

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a 911 call was made just before 10 p.m. concerning an incident on the corner of Clark and De La Gauchetière Streets.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in his upper body at least once during an altercation involving several people.

He was rushed to hospital that night, and police said the following day that he had died. 

All suspects fled on foot. However, witness accounts led police to the location of one suspect, a 31-year-old man.

The man was brought in for questioning.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*