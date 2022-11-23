iHeartRadio
Man in his 30s seriously wounded after stabbing in St. Henri


Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured at a bar in Montreal's St. Henri neighborhood on Nov. 23, 2022. (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)

A man is seriously injured after he was stabbed in a bar early Wednesday morning in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene on St-Jacques and St-Ferdinand Streets around 1:15 a.m. There, they discovered a man in his 30s with injuries to his upper body, "near the neck," an SPVM spokesperson confirmed.

He was rushed to hospital and was in serious but stable condition as of 2:30 a.m.

The suspect, also in his thirties, fled the scene. Police will monitor surveillance camera footage to gather more information about him and the stabbing.

A section of St-Jacques Street was closed overnight as officers analyzed the scene. The investigation is underway.

With files from The Canadian Press.  


