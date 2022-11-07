Man in his 40s arrested in connection with South Shore car fires
A man in his forties has been arrested in connection with a suspicious fire that torched four cars in Longueuil Sunday night, on Montreal's South Shore.
According to Longueuil police (SPAL), firefighters were called to the scene in the Saint-Hubert borough around 8 p.m.
There, they found four burning cars parked on Quevillon Street. Evidence suggests the fire was criminal in nature, police say.
No injuries were reported.
A suspect in his forties was arrested. Charges against him are yet to be determined.
Last week, at least 28 cars were burned in Montreal.