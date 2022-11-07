iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man in his 40s arrested in connection with South Shore car fires


Longueuil police

A man in his forties has been arrested in connection with a suspicious fire that torched four cars in Longueuil Sunday night, on Montreal's South Shore.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), firefighters were called to the scene in the Saint-Hubert borough around 8 p.m.

There, they found four burning cars parked on Quevillon Street. Evidence suggests the fire was criminal in nature, police say.

No injuries were reported.

A suspect in his forties was arrested. Charges against him are yet to be determined.

Last week, at least 28 cars were burned in Montreal.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*