iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man in his 50s dead after small plane crashes near lake in Laurentians

image.jpg

A man in his 50s is dead after a small plane crashed near Lac Barron near the township of Gore Wednesday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Passersby called 911 after hearing the plane, and local firefighters arrived first on the scene. Emergency crews rescued the unconscious man from the aircraft and sent him to hospital, where he was later declared dead. He was the only person aboard the plane, police said.

Police said the major crimes unit is investigating the cause of the crash to rule out any criminal element.

Federal transportation authorities will investigate, as will a Quebec coroner.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error