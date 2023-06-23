iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man in his 50s dies in Shawinigan, Que. factory


image.jpg

A man in his fifties died Thursday at a factory in Shawinigan, Mauricie, provincial police (SQ) reported Friday. They say the possibility of a work-related accident has not yet been ruled out.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Thursday, where the employee was found unconscious with head injuries. The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The scene has been examined. The coroner and CNESST have also been notified. An autopsy will be performed on the man," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

No suspicious or criminal elements are present at this time, she added.

The case is being handled by the coroner and the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2023.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*