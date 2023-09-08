iHeartRadio
Man in his 60s dead after altercation in Saint-Hyacinthe


A man in his 60s was critically injured on Sept. 8, 2023 following a dispute in an apartment building in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

A man in his 60s has succumbed to his injuries following an altercation Thursday night in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Provincial police (SQ) were called to an apartment building on Saint-Jacques Avenue around 7 p.m., where they discovered the victim in critical condition. His death was confirmed on Friday. 

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was arrested on site. He appears to be the victim's roommate, and will be questioned by investigators on Friday. 

Police did not divulge the nature of the victim's injuries.

Saint-Hyancinthe, located in Quebec's Montérégie region, is about 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

With files from The Canadian Press. 

 

