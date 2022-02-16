iHeartRadio
Man in his 70s in critical condition after collision with truck on Montreal highway

A damaged vehicle on Highway 138 in Montreal after a collision with a large truck on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A man in his 70s was critically injured Wednesday night in a collision with a big rig truck on Highway 138 West in Montreal.

The victim was driving a small car when it collided with the truck on the 138 near the 20 Highway Ville St-Pierre Interchange about 6 p.m., according to Surete du Quebec Sgt. Marythé Bolduc.

Both vehicles were heading in the same direction when the driver of the car attempted to take the 1st Avenue exit but decided not to at the last minute and then collided with the front of the truck, Bolduc said.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

