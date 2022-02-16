Man in his 70s killed after collision with truck on Montreal highway

A man in his 70s has died after a collision with a big rig truck on Highway 138 West in Montreal Wednesday night.

The victim was driving a small car when it collided with the truck on the 138 near the 20 Highway Ville St-Pierre Interchange at 6 p.m., according to Surete du Quebec Sgt. Marythé Bolduc.

Both vehicles were heading in the same direction when the driver of the car attempted to take the 1st Avenue exit but decided not to at the last minute and then collided with the front of the truck, Bolduc said.

Police continue to investigate the collision.