Man in his eighties hit by car in Drummondville, Que.


An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

A man in his eighties is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Monday morning in Drummondville, in the Centre-du-Quebec region.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at the corner of Des Chutes and Mercure Boulevards.

The driver reportedly stopped on Mercure Boulevard and advanced to the intersection, where the man was hit.

The driver was also taken to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

The streets were closed to traffic while collision investigators analyzed the scene.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 3, 2022.

