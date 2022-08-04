iHeartRadio
Man in his forties drowns in Gaspesie, Que.

A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Friends swimming at Lac des Sept Îles, in Gaspésie, Que. experienced a tragic event Thursday morning after a member of their group drowned.

The event occurred around 11:15 a.m., according to provincial police (SQ).

"It was a man in his forties who was swimming with a group when he was lost from sight in Lac des Sept Îles," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

He was found a short time later in a critical condition. The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a personal flotation device, police say.

An SQ investigator went to the scene to gather more information.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 4, 2022.  

