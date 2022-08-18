iHeartRadio
Man in hospital after argument with woman near Lionel-Groulx Metro

A 31-year-old man is in hospital after an altercation with a woman near Lionel-Groulx Metro.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a 911 call was made at 3:20 a.m. Thursday following an argument between two people on Saint-Jacques Street, near Atwater Street.

"While it was ongoing, the woman injured the man with a sharp object," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They moved near a convenience store, where officers found them."

The victim was transported to hospital to be treated for upper body injuries.

His life is not considered to be in danger.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

