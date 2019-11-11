iHeartRadio
Man in hospital after downtown Montreal stabbing

MONTREAL – A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the upper body Monday morning.

Montreal police received a 911 call just after midnight about an altercation on Guy Street, near Sainte-Catherine Street in the city's downtown core.

“After the altercation occurred between the suspect and the victim, the suspect pulled out a sharp object,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

“When they got on the scene, police located the victim, who was injured in the upper body. The suspect fled on foot.”

The victim was rushed to hospital and officers say they do not fear for his life.

Comtois says the man is refusing to cooperate with police.

