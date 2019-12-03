Man in hospital after shooting in Montreal's east end

A 24-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal’s east end.

It happened just before midnight Monday on Notre-Dame Street and 4th Avenue.

Police received a 911 call about gunshots in the area.

A 24 year-old man was taken to a hospital after Police said he was shot several times while walking on sidewalk on Notre-Dame St. near 4th ave. in Pointe-aux-Trembles. He is in serious condition. The gunmen remain at large. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/xCIqTWTvSb

When they arrived on the scene, the victim was found on the ground with upper body injuries. He was unconscious.

“He was transported to hospital in serious condition,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

“At this moment, we have no description of a suspect or suspects.”

Police say they believe the suspect fled on foot. They are still working to determine if the 24-year-old was specifically targetted.