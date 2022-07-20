iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man in hospital after shooting in Quebec City

image.png

A 28-year-old man is in hospital after a late Tuesday night shooting in the Beauport borough of northeastern Quebec City.

Police says the victim was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by at least one bullet.

It is not known if the suspect was also in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital, and officers say they do not fear for his life.

A 21-year-old man was arrested near the crime scene; he is expected to be met by investigators later in the day Wednesday.

Police say he could be charged with attempted murder at the Quebec City courthouse.

A security perimeter has been established at the intersection of Francheville Street and Sainte-Anne Boulevard to allow investigators to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 20, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*