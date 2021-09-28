Man in hospital after shooting in TMR

A 40-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot while walking on Surrey Road in the Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police (SPVM) says the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The force explains the victim was walking when an individual in a nearby vehicle opened fire in his direction.

The man was hit by at least one projectile and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but investigators say he is not cooperating with them.



Police say the assailant and victim know each other and the incident was stemmed by a conflict that degenrated.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 28, 2021.