Man in hospital after stabbing in downtown Montreal


A 36-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing Monday night in downtown Montreal.

Police say they received a 911 call at 11 p.m. about an assault on the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Marc streets.

When officers arrived on site, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk.

He was brought to the hospital and was conscious during transport, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police (SPVM).

Witnesses told police an altercation degenerated between the victim and the suspect when the stabbing occurred.

The suspect fled the scene soon after and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are at the scene to determine the events leading up to the assault.

