Man in hospital after stabbing in east end Montreal

A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood Sunday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the incident happened during an altercation in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Sherbrooke Street and 81e Avenue.

Officers say the alleged attacker fled the scene soon after, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are reviewing security footage at nearby businesses in an attempt to piece together the events leading up to the stabbing.