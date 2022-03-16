Man in hospital after Sud-Ouest shooting

A man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.

The incident happened at 5 a.m. on Notre-Dame Street West, near Rose-de-Lima Street in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.

"The victim was giving some kicks to the suspect's car and the suspect fired some shots to the victim," said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The 32-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are canvassing the scene and looking at surveillance footage in order to understand the events leading up to the shooting.