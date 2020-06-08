iHeartRadio
Man in hospital for lower body gunshot wound

A 26-year-old man was shot in the lower body Sunday night / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital Sunday night to be treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body.

A man in his twenties was shot in the lower body at Jarry park Sunday night. He ran away and collapsed on Querbes Avenue near Ball Avenue and was transported to hospital for treatment. Victim is not cooperating with police. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/qIM3OIt77x

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) June 8, 2020

Montreal police believe the man was shot during an altercation between two groups of people in Jarry Park near Ball Ave. They were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. 

The man is known to police and was not cooperating with them. 

A perimeter has been set up around the scene for investigators to analyze the area. 

1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  
