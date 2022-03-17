Man in hospital, suspect arrested after fight leads to stabbing in Ahuntsic

A 24-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed inside an apartment in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4 a.m. Thursday about the incident on Fleury Street East, near Saint-Hubert Street.

"It seems like a conflict began between two people inside the apartment," said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The suspect then took a sharp object and stabbed the victim at least one time to his upper body."

The victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition remains unknown.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested and police say they expect to question him later in the day.

Investigators are on the scene in an attempt to understand the events leading up to the stabbing.