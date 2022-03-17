iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man in hospital, suspect arrested after fight leads to stabbing in Ahuntsic

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

A 24-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed inside an apartment in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4 a.m. Thursday about the incident on Fleury Street East, near Saint-Hubert Street.

"It seems like a conflict began between two people inside the apartment," said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The suspect then took a sharp object and stabbed the victim at least one time to his upper body."

The victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition remains unknown.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested and police say they expect to question him later in the day.

Investigators are on the scene in an attempt to understand the events leading up to the stabbing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error