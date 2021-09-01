Man in hospital, three arrested following shooting in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies

One man is in hospital following what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling an attempted murder in Riviere-des-Prairies.

A 911 call was placed shortly after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting the sound of gunshots at 54th Avenue and 3rd Street.

When police arrived, they located an injured man in his 20s who was brought to a nearby hospital.

“He was not shot,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, “but injured, likely by some broken or shattered glass.”

He is no longer in serious condition, according to police.

Witness accounts led to three arrests.

According to witness testimony, the suspects were in a vehicle when they allegedly shot at the victim, who took cover in a house on 55th Avenue and 3rd Street.

Following the shooting, police say the suspects got in a minor motor accident on the same corner.

“They left the vehicle on the scene and left by foot,” said Brabant.

The three suspects, aged 19, 22, and 23, were then intercepted by police and taken to a detention centre, where they'll meet with investigators.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.