Man in hospital with serious injuries after fire breaks out in Verdun

A 20-year-old man was transported to hospital after a fire broke out in a residential building in Montreal's Verdun borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the flames started shortly after midnight Thursday in a six-unit building on Evelyn Street, near Strathmore Street.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but damage to the building is considered extensive.

Officials note the surrounding buildings were untouched.

A 20-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but his life is not considered to be in danger.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

"They'll try to determine the exact cause of the fire," notes Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The Canadian Red Cross is onsite to help those forced from their homes.