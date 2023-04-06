iHeartRadio
Man in Les Coteaux, Que. dead after large tree branch falls on him


image.jpg

A man in his 60s is dead after a large tree branch fell on him in the Quebec town of Les Coteaux following an ice storm that swept across southwestern Quebec.

Quebec provincial police say that the man was cutting branches on his property on Rue Principale in the Monteregie town west of Montreal when the tree fell on him. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

He was unconscious when first responders arrived. They tried to revive him, but he was declared dead on scene.

Police are investigating but say it appears to be an accident.

Many branches -- as well as entire trees -- fell as a result of Wednesday's weather cocktail, which included rain, ice and snow in some areas.

Another man died in eastern Ontario checking the fallen power lines when he was struck by a falling branch on his property.

Hydro-Quebec said pruning or cutting down a tree can be dangerous right now, especially if there are electrical wires nearby.

- With files from The Canadian Press

