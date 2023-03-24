Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Pierrefonds-Roxboro: paramedics

A man in his 30s was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Friday evening, paramedics say.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Benjamin Dansereau said paramedics received a 911 call at around 9 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Gouin West and des Sources boulevards, where they found the victim.

Police were also called to the scene after getting several calls reporting gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found shell casings on the ground, according to Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service.

Dubuc said the victim was conscious while he was sent to hospital.

Police have set up a perimeter at the scene as they continue to investigate.

As of 10 p.m. no arrests have been made.