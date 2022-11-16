iHeartRadio
Man in Sherbrooke, Que. arrested for indecent exposure, sexual contact with minor


A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke)

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Sherbrooke, Que. last week for indecent exposure and sexual touching of a minor in a library.

Sherbrooke police arrested Bryan Boucher-Bilodeau on Tuesday. He remains in custody one week after his court appearance.

On Nov. 8, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Sherbrooke police arrested Boucher-Bilodeau at the Éva-Sénécal library for allegedly exposing himself and making sexual contact with a person under 16.

The victim's family subsequently contacted the police department, who say additional charges may be laid.

"The Sherbrooke Police Service wishes to inform the population of these events and asks citizens who could have been victims of this individual to contact us at 819-821-5555. There could be other victims in the Eastern Townships and in the Drummondville area," a notice reads.

Investigators are also looking for a female witness who may have seen the suspect at the Éva-Sénécal library two days before the events.

This is not Boucher-Bilodeau's first run-in with the law. In 2020, he was sentenced to jail for exposing his genitals to a child in a Drummondville park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 16, 2022.

 

