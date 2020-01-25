Man in stable condition after downtown stabbing
A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in downtown Montreal on Saturday.
Police said they received a call just after 5 p.m. and when officers arrived on scene they found the victim on the ground with an injury to his upper body.
The victim, who is in his mid-30s, was conscious and taken to hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Sunday that his condition had stabalized.
Witnesses told police that the man was stabbed when a fight broke out in a shopping centre near St-Urbain and Ste-Catherine in a corridor leading to an exit.
A suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made.
Police closed St-Urbain at Ste-Catherine while the investigation was underway.
Latest Audio
-
TOONIE TUESDAY: should you give your kids an allowance?
TOONIE TUESDAY: should you give your kids an allowance?
-
CROSS-COUNTRY FANTASY: one woman's story of leaving it all behind
CROSS-COUNTRY FANTASY: one woman's story of leaving it all behind
-
DR. MITCH: what does watching the Habs do to your body?
DR. MITCH: what does watching the Habs do to your body?