Man in stable condition after shooting in Laval, police investigating
A 28-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after being shot at least once early Thursday morning in Laval.
A 911 call was placed for the man on Guénette Street, in a residential area of the Chomedy district.
Police say the victim is known to police.
Laval police are investigating after a man was shot in the Chomedy district early Thursday morning (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News).
Investigators recovered several bullet casings and impact areas nearby the scene.
No arrests were made.
