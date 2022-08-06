iHeartRadio
Man injured after gunshots fired at a group in Montreal North

Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was injured after gunshots were fired at a group of people.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois said a 27-year-old man was lightly injured after shots were fired at a group he was with on Friday night around 11:25 p.m.

He was not transported to the hospital.

When officers responded to the 911 call at Lapierre Ave. near Maurice-Duplessis Blvd. they found multiple shell casings and impact marks on vehicles.

They did not locate a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police say.

