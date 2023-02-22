iHeartRadio
Man injured after gunshots reported in Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Montreal police


Montreal police respond to reports of gunshots in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police are investigating a shooting near an apartment that left one man injured Wednesday night in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. 

Officers were called to Salaberry Road between Saint-Real Road and Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue just before 8 p.m. after several people called 911 reporting gunshots.

 A 22-year-old man was found with minor upper-body injuries.

There was at least one "projectile impact," but police could not confirm if a bullet hit any residential buildings.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and the canine unit is on scene.

No arrests have been made.

